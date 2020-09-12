Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,256,336. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $383.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.20 and a 200 day moving average of $362.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.10 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

