Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3,915.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.