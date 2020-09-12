Capital One Financial Weighs in on Stag Industrial Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

STAG stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 359.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 52.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 58.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

