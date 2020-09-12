Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,427 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.