Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,455 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $89.88 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

