Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $6,204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $486.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

