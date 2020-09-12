Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

