Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

