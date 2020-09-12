Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

