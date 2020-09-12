Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26,754.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

