Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,910 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 578.0% during the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

