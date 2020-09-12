Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 15,096 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

