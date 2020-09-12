Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 409,507 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 952.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,762,000 after buying an additional 10,524,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period.

IAU stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

