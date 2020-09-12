Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,980 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.42% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 108,917 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

