Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 740,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 170.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

NYSE:EL opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

