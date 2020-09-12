Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

