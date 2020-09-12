Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 119,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

