Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $136.37 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.