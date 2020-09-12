Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 497.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16.

