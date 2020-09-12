Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $153.83 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

