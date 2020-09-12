Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.55 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

