Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.31 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 505.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,091 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth about $19,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $19,280,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after acquiring an additional 571,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,373,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 509,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

