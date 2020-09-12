Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

