Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

