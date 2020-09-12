Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SCHW stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.