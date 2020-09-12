Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 430.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 224,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

SHM stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

