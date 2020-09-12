Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 287.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 140,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 654.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 106.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 351.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of ZBH opened at $139.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

