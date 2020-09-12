Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,357 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $106.00 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

