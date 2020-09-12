Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 141,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,655,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

