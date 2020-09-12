Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.10 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.41% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period.

IBDM stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

