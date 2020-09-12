Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

