Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,386,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 359.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

