Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 74.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 499.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

