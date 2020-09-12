Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

