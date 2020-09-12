Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Paypal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

