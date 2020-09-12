Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $271.61 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $723.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

