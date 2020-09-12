Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,613,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,170,000 after acquiring an additional 787,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.