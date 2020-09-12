Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

