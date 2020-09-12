Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 57,345 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

