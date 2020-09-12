Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.75% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGDM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $39.50.

