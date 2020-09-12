Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,369 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.