Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,622 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

