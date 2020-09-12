Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 35,421 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3,402.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

