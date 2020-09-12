Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,503 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after acquiring an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of CB stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

