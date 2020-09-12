Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 904,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after acquiring an additional 665,212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

MO stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

