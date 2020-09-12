Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 817.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 518,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

