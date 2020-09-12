Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $29,197,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

