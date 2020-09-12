Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 11,579 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $194.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

