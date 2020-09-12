Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 16,071 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $54.15 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.