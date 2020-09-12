Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 17,389 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

